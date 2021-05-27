Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will announce ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.28). Silk Road Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.81). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The business had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

SILK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.79. 3,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,119. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $467,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,415.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $422,093.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,708.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,780 shares of company stock worth $3,916,242 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

