Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will post sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. Thomson Reuters posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRI stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $97.46. 15,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,672. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.80. The company has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

