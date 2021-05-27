Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will announce sales of $18.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $23.80 million. Zogenix posted sales of $1.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,698.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year sales of $87.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.30 million to $89.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $240.96 million, with estimates ranging from $176.80 million to $348.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Zogenix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Zogenix by 166.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Zogenix by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zogenix in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000.

ZGNX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.78. 4,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,808. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $992.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $32.42.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

