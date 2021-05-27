Zacks: Brokerages Expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will report $2.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.76 billion. Conagra Brands reported sales of $3.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $11.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $11.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $11.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.01. 48,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,940. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $39.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,698 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 26.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,164,000 after buying an additional 1,969,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,586,000 after purchasing an additional 317,772 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,749,000 after purchasing an additional 245,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

