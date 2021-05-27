Zacks: Brokerages Expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $1.02. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 48.16% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $59.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHEN. TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of SHEN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.45. 4,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,353. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average of $46.42. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $31,136,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,737,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,640,000 after purchasing an additional 244,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 217,765 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 131.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 121,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 68,892 shares in the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

