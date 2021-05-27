Zacks: Brokerages Expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Analysts expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.47. The RMR Group posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The RMR Group.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

RMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

The RMR Group stock opened at $39.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.69. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The RMR Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 65,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 19,032 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.