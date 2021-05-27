Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) to Sell

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $129.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $751.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.87% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after buying an additional 238,728 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,302,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

