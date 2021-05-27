Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) to Hold

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:HMN opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average is $41.15. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $141,952.47. Insiders sold 8,203 shares of company stock worth $355,503 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

