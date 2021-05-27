Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) to Hold

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PI. Colliers Securities upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Impinj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.63.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $51.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,948,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,546 shares of company stock worth $241,190. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Impinj by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Impinj by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Impinj by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Impinj by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Impinj by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

