Zacks Investment Research Downgrades iStar (NYSE:STAR) to Hold

iStar (NYSE:STAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34. iStar has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that iStar will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in iStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iStar by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iStar in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in iStar in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About iStar

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

