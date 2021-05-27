Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) to Hold

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86. Lakeland Financial has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Thomas Hiatt sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $251,952.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,582.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $215,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.