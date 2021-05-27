Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Hold

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LQDT. Barrington Research increased their price target on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $849.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. On average, analysts predict that Liquidity Services will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $2,483,570.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $85,911.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,723.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,586 shares of company stock worth $6,014,526 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after acquiring an additional 204,671 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,734,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 628,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 10.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 590,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 55,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,962,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

