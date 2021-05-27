Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) to Sell

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of REKR stock opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $441.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29. Rekor Systems has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $25.38.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $25,125.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REKR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 20,138.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the first quarter valued at $100,000. 11.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rekor Systems (REKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.