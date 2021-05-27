Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

VRRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Verra Mobility from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

