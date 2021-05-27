Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Insider Sells $1,293,280.00 in Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $1,293,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Harald Reinhart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total transaction of $2,497,600.00.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $164.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 1.15. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.78). As a group, research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZLAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

