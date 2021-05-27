Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Receives $197.85 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.85.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZLAB. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB traded up $7.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,688. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $193.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zai Lab will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 62,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.57, for a total transaction of $10,043,837.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,689,209.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total value of $2,497,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,186 shares of company stock valued at $24,294,392.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 405.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,804,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at $99,141,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at $35,104,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,804,000 after acquiring an additional 247,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

