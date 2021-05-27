ZClassic (ZCL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15,169.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 27th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and $15,169.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.62 or 0.00386803 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00175018 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.57 or 0.00256582 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00011115 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,207,428 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

