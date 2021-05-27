Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Director Sells $247,980.00 in Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Director Michael A. Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.96, for a total transaction of $247,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ZBRA stock opened at $501.33 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $244.32 and a 1 year high of $518.66. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $493.16 and a 200 day moving average of $437.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

