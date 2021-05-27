Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $190.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $171.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

ZEN stock opened at $136.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $77.13 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.70 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.60.

In related news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $208,112.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,976.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total transaction of $1,351,490.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 94,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,670,989.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,216 shares of company stock worth $26,922,812. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

