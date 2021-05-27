Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its target price increased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ZNTL. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.72. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $62.79.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.27). On average, equities analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 24,536 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,064,126.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,035,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,907,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $1,589,420.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,161 shares in the company, valued at $87,447,230.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,769,370. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,172,000 after buying an additional 1,315,141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,404,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,934,000 after purchasing an additional 625,264 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,105,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,834 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,952,000 after purchasing an additional 230,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

