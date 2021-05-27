Zilla Trading 8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Zilla has a market cap of $254,339.13 and approximately $958.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zilla has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Zilla coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00084670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00019281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.17 or 0.01027076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.28 or 0.09840322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00092615 BTC.

About Zilla

ZLA is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

