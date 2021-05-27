Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Allen Parker Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Allen Parker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,671,535. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Allen Parker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Allen Parker sold 3,164 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $336,966.00.

Shares of Z opened at $114.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.61 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.23 and a 200-day moving average of $134.58.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on Z shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,445 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,445 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 35.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,050,000 after buying an additional 1,378,912 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,030,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,273,000 after buying an additional 175,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $247,913,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

