ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.79% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.21 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Clarkson Capital upped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

NYSE:ZIM opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a PE ratio of 8.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.64. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $47.37.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth about $77,436,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth about $4,651,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

