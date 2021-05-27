Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $763,474,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,046 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Zoetis by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.67.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,777. The firm has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.40 and a 12 month high of $178.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.35.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

