ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.48.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

ZI stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.37. 43,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $64.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.60.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $24,541,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 494,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,541,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $665,046.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,160,084 shares of company stock worth $100,974,121 in the last 90 days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Engle Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 37,129 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $681,000. 48.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

