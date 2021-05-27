ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) & Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Head to Head Comparison

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ZoomInfo Technologies and Datadog, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZoomInfo Technologies 0 4 15 0 2.79 Datadog 1 7 12 0 2.55

ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $61.05, suggesting a potential upside of 42.01%. Datadog has a consensus price target of $108.35, suggesting a potential upside of 18.51%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than Datadog.

Profitability

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Datadog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZoomInfo Technologies 2.50% 4.65% 1.84% Datadog -6.57% -2.08% -1.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.0% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Datadog shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.8% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Datadog shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Datadog’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZoomInfo Technologies $476.20 million 35.33 -$9.10 million ($1.67) -25.74 Datadog $603.47 million 46.72 -$24.55 million N/A N/A

ZoomInfo Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Datadog.

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats Datadog on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack. Its platform also provides user experience and network performance monitoring, incident management, and various shared features, such as sophisticated dashboards, advanced analytics, collaboration tools, and alerting capabilities. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

