Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on the stock.

ZTF opened at GBX 449.97 ($5.88) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £218.78 million and a PE ratio of 30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.74. Zotefoams has a one year low of GBX 256 ($3.34) and a one year high of GBX 530 ($6.92). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 414.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 412.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.27 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.14%.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

