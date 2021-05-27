Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on the stock.

ZTF opened at GBX 449.97 ($5.88) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £218.78 million and a PE ratio of 30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.74. Zotefoams has a one year low of GBX 256 ($3.34) and a one year high of GBX 530 ($6.92). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 414.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 412.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.27 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.14%.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

