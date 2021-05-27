Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $215.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $233.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZS. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $194.20 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.49.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $1,133,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,718,246.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,812 shares of company stock worth $14,759,243. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 421.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

