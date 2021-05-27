Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $225.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $202.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Zscaler from $217.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Zscaler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.88.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $194.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.86 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.99 and its 200-day moving average is $185.49. Zscaler has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total value of $1,133,940.00. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $1,281,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,986,749.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,812 shares of company stock valued at $14,759,243. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 19.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 381.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 25.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 426.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.