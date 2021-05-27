Zumiez (ZUMZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Zumiez to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.78. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $49.23.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 25,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $1,122,096.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 2,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $121,976.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 253,815 shares of company stock worth $11,763,546. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

