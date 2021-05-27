Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.49% and a negative net margin of 23.96%.

ZUO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.05. 46,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,875. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37. Zuora has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Get Zuora alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Zuora in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $355,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $245,352.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,151.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,168 shares of company stock worth $1,294,807. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.