Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $272,000 Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brady were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Brady by 0.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 19.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 42.7% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 318,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 95,158 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the first quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brady alerts:

NYSE BRC opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.62. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $57.85.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.13 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 21,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $1,190,003.52. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $82,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,959.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,103 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.