Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 390 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

HLNE stock opened at $93.80 on Thursday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.64 and a 1-year high of $97.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average is $83.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

