Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLP. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 0.5% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 58,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 5.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 96.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average of $67.09. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

SLP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at $234,500,624.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $1,644,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,519,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,765,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,807,309. 23.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.