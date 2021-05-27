Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,566 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 60,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $4,403,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $111,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,289.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,252,479. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $63.28 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

