Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,008 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,501 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RRC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 401,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 917,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $779,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.11.

Shares of RRC opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at $565,737.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.