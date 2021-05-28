$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. OPKO Health posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OPKO Health.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.83%.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

OPKO Health stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,999,598.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 825,000 shares of company stock worth $3,099,000 over the last ninety days. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 10,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OPKO Health (OPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.