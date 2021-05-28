-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. Beam Global reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 88.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BEEM. Cowen began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beam Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

NASDAQ BEEM opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.52. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $75.90.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $129,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,192.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the first quarter worth about $6,221,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 33.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 35,199 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 28.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 133,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the first quarter worth about $5,498,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 142.9% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

