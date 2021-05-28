-$0.16 EPS Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.11). Fastly posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 900%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million.

FSLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $927,398.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,488,410.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,705,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 224,546 shares of company stock worth $13,163,257 over the last ninety days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,873,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 15.0% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 34,442.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

FSLY opened at $48.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.01. Fastly has a 1-year low of $38.87 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

