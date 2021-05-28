-$0.18 EPS Expected for Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Potbelly’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.07). Potbelly posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 23.61% and a negative return on equity of 274.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $196.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.60. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

In other Potbelly news, CEO Robert D. Wright sold 132,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $737,391.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 738,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,299.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,330 shares of company stock worth $941,432. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Potbelly by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

