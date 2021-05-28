$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.24. Myers Industries posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MYE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,826.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 4,950.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYE opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $790.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

