$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. Investors Bancorp reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 90,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 301,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 18.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,354 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.16. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

