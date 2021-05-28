$0.36 EPS Expected for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Bruker posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRKR. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,421,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 28,464 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Bruker by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 5.9% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,448. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $71.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bruker (BRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.