$0.54 EPS Expected for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.51. Amphenol posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amphenol.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

In related news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,862.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

APH traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.46. The company had a trading volume of 37,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $69.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.21. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphenol (APH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.