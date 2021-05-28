$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.69. Activision Blizzard reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ATVI. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

ATVI remained flat at $$97.25 during trading on Friday. 205,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,308,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average of $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

