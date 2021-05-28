$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.79. Interactive Brokers Group reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBKR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $66.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $39.89 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $70,886.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total value of $3,035,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 882,547 shares of company stock worth $65,630,535 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378,652 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,561 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,524,000 after purchasing an additional 944,759 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,763,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,988,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

