$0.75 EPS Expected for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. The Blackstone Group posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.09.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,047,577 shares of company stock worth $147,529,685 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 383,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 52,813 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 31,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 37,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.63. The company had a trading volume of 60,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.37 and its 200-day moving average is $71.15. The company has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $92.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

