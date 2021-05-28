-$0.97 EPS Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to announce ($0.97) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.49). Insmed posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($2.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($1.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 190.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS.

INSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.67. 16,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,185. Insmed has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.16.

In related news, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,833,736.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 156,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

