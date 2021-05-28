$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to report $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Toro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. The Toro reported sales of $929.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Toro will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $111.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.75. The Toro has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $80,553.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,087.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,086.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,660 shares of company stock worth $3,404,841. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Toro by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in The Toro by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in The Toro by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in The Toro by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Toro by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

