$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to post $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.24 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year sales of $5.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

EHC stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.38. 4,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,933. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $58.99 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

In related news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $699,144.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

